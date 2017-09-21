Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start pushed back to Sunday
DeGrom will make his next start Sunday against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
DeGrom was initially supposed to take the mound for Friday's series opener, but he's apparently dealing with an upset stomach and some nausea, so the Mets will push his start back by a couple of days. He's not expected to miss a turn in the rotation due to the ailment, but Robert Gsellman and Matt Harvey will both move their scheduled starts up by a day to accommodate, with Gsellman now pitching Friday and Harvey on Saturday. DeGrom owns a 3.55 ERA and 228 strikeouts through 195.1 innings this season.
