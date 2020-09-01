DeGrom (2-1) took the loss Monday against the Marlins, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks across six innings pitched. He struck out nine.

It was looking like the defending National League Cy Young winner would cruise to 3-0 as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings to start the outing. However a solo homer by Garrett Cooper to start the sixth, followed by a fielding error and three more hits led to a four-run inning for the Marlins. All in all, the right-hander was charged with just one earned run, although he took his first loss of the campaign. DeGrom will look to get back in win column when he takes the hill Sunday against the Phillies.