Mets' Jacob deGrom: Starting as expected Friday

DeGrom (elbow) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Friday against the Brewers.

DeGrom underwent an MRI on Monday but a successful bullpen session Wednesday cleared the way for his return from the injured list. The 30-year-old will end up spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list despite the initial scare the injury provided. The right-hander has a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB over 22 innings through his first four starts.