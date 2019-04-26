Mets' Jacob deGrom: Starting as expected Friday
DeGrom (elbow) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Friday against the Brewers.
DeGrom underwent an MRI on Monday but a successful bullpen session Wednesday cleared the way for his return from the injured list. The 30-year-old will end up spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list despite the initial scare the injury provided. The right-hander has a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB over 22 innings through his first four starts.
