Mets' Jacob deGrom: Status for Opening Day in question

DeGrom (back) may not be ready to pitch Opening Day depending on his level of activity over spring training, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets want deGrom to make five starts over the duration of the Grapefruit League. However, at this point in time it looks as if he may fall short of the desired mark and only be able to start four games. The next step for deGrom will be pitching a live batting practice session Sunday, so more information regarding his eventual Grapefruit League debut should be available soon.