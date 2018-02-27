Mets' Jacob deGrom: Status for Opening Day unclear

DeGrom (back) may not be ready to pitch by Opening Day, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

DeGrom has been delayed twice this spring, first being away from the team for the birth of his daughter and subsequently while battling back stiffness. The initial reports regarding his back issue suggested that the issue was minor and that DeGrom would continue his throwing progression as normal. Manager Mickey Callaway now says that his status for Opening Day is uncertain. Future reports should make it clear whether DeGrom is at risk to miss a start or two. This may be a non-issue, but it's worth keeping an eye on.