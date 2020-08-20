DeGrom allowed just four hits and struck out seven through six shutout innings Wednesday against the Marlins. He did not factor in the decision.

DeGrom put himself in good position to pick up his third consecutive win Wednesday after firing six dominant innings but his day was spoiled after the Mets' bullpen squandered another late lead. The reigning NL Cy Young winner owns an impressive 1.93 ERA and 7:1 K:BB through 28 innings pitched. He is scheduled to take the mound against Tuesday in what will be his third consecutive start against the Marlins.