Mets' Jacob deGrom: Stellar outing wasted

DeGrom gave up two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings while striking out 10 on Sunday, but he didn't factor into the decision as the Mets lost 10-5 to the Reds.

It was the second time in deGrom's last four starts that he punched out 10. Though he has 14 wins on the year, his 3.63 ERA, 10.6 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 continue to fly under the radar because he plays for the Mets. He's poised to finish another season as a high-end fantasy hurler.