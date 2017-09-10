Mets' Jacob deGrom: Stellar outing wasted
DeGrom gave up two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings while striking out 10 on Sunday, but he didn't factor into the decision as the Mets lost 10-5 to the Reds.
It was the second time in deGrom's last four starts that he punched out 10. Though he has 14 wins on the year, his 3.63 ERA, 10.6 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 continue to fly under the radar because he plays for the Mets. He's poised to finish another season as a high-end fantasy hurler.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Crushed in loss to Phillies•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Takes loss against Reds•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gets back on track in Friday victory•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Allows five runs in loss to Marlins•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Allows five runs, takes loss versus Yankees•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...