deGrom did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six and walking none over five innings against Washington.

deGrom pitched well in his season debut, throwing 46 of 59 pitches for strikes across five frames. It is clear the flamethrower will be on a pitch count after returning from a lengthy absence, otherwise the Mets would have let him continue mowing down Washington's offense. deGrom threw 13 pitches at 100 MPH or higher and topped out at 101.6 MPH. His fastball averaged 99.7 MPH in the game.