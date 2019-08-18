Mets' Jacob deGrom: Stifles Royals for eighth win
DeGrom (8-7) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out five in a 4-1 victory over the Royals.
The right-hander retired the first 10 batters he faced en route to his 18th quality start of the season, and deGrom hasn't given up more than three runs in a start since May 17. He'll carry a 2.61 ERA and 194:38 K:BB through 155 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against Atlanta.
