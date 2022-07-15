DeGrom (shoulder) threw four innings while allowing an unearned run and striking out four in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom added an extra inning to his workload from his previous rehab outing, and he needed only 42 pitches to complete his four innings. He is expected to throw a simulated game at some point during the All-Star break, and his status will be decided from there. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the team has discussed either July 24 or July 26 as potential days for deGrom to make his season debut.