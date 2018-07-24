Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 10 in loss to Padres

DeGrom (5-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks across eight innings while taking the loss Monday against the Padres. He struck out 10.

DeGrom was electric in his first start since July 11, throwing first-pitch strikes to 26 of 31 batters as he was in the strike zone at a 73 percent clip. He allowed a pair of runs following an error in the fifth inning and gave up an unearned run in the sixth, which unfortunately was enough to sink him to his fifth loss. While the lack of victories in dominant performances such as this are likely frustrating to both DeGrom and his fantasy owners, he continues to pitch at an elite level and has impressively gone 17 straight starts with three earned runs or fewer. He'll next get the ball this weekend against the Pirates.