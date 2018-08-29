Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

DeGrom struck out 10 and walked one in eight innings Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing one run on eight hits in a no-decision.

DeGrom was stellar but will come away with a no-decision once Tuesday's suspended game resumes after it was rained out in the 10th inning in a 1-1 tie. DeGrom has allowed just six earned runs over his past six starts (43.2 innings), bringing down his already slim ERA from 1.82 to 1.68 in the process. The right-hander is holding opponents to a .208 batting average and ranks fourth in the majors with 248 strikeouts. If only the Mets' offense could score more runs for him (3.7 RS/9 this year) he'd likely have a win total to match the rest of his numbers. His next start will be a matchup with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.