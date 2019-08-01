Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

DeGrom gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 through seven innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Wednesday.

DeGrom mowed down the White Sox with his seventh double-digit strikeout performance. The 31-year-old racked up 21 swinging strikes in his 116 pitches and has a 2.04 ERA in his last 13 starts. Overall, DeGrom has a 6-7 record with a 2.78 ERA through 22 starts. DeGrom will make his next start Monday against the Marlins at Citi Field.