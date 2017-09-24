Play

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 11 in tough-luck loss Sunday

DeGrom (15-10) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with no walks across six innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out 11.

DeGrom allowed a two-run home run to Trea Turner in the third inning and was saddled with an unearned run following a single and an error in the fifth. That tally was enough to sink the right-hander to his 10th loss despite what was a strong overall performance. DeGrom has been one of the only bright spots for the Mets this season and continues to throw well down the stretch, with a 28:5 K:BB and a 2.37 ERA over his last three starts. His final turn in the rotation for 2017 will come Friday against the Phillies.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast