Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 11 in tough-luck loss Sunday
DeGrom (15-10) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with no walks across six innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out 11.
DeGrom allowed a two-run home run to Trea Turner in the third inning and was saddled with an unearned run following a single and an error in the fifth. That tally was enough to sink the right-hander to his 10th loss despite what was a strong overall performance. DeGrom has been one of the only bright spots for the Mets this season and continues to throw well down the stretch, with a 28:5 K:BB and a 2.37 ERA over his last three starts. His final turn in the rotation for 2017 will come Friday against the Phillies.
