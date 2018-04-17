Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 12 in no-decision
DeGrom gave up three earned runs on six hits over 7.1 innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Monday, striking out 12 and walking one as the Mets eventually fell 8-6.
DeGrom was dominant in this one and was in prime position to pick up the win before his bullpen let him down in relinquishing a 6-1 eighth-inning lead. Despite the no-decision, it was good to see deGrom put up his first double-digit strikeout effort of the season and he's now got a 3.24 ERA and a solid 1.08 WHIP. He figures to remain a top-end fantasy contributor as long as he stays healthy.
