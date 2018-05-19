Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 13 in win Friday
deGrom (4-0) struck out 13 and walked none in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on six hits in seven innings.
deGrom tied his career-high with 13 strikeouts Friday, the third time in his career he's hit the mark. deGrom tallied 10 swinging strikeouts among the total. After exiting his last start with some discomfort through just one inning, he returned to his dominant form and threw 100 pitches (71 for strikes). deGrom has a 69:14 K:BB in 51.1 innings, and is holding opponents to a .207 batting average. The 29-year-old's 1.75 ERA and 12.1 K/9 are both good for fourth in the majors. His next start will be against the Marlins at home.
