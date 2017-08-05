Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out eight in Friday's loss

DeGrom (12-5) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out eight in Friday's 6-0 loss to the Dodgers.

With Yu Darvish keeping the Mets offense completely in check, deGrom was doomed to a loss when Chris Taylor led off the game with a homer, but the Mets righty still managed to supply a little fantasy value with his strikeouts. He's now fanned at least eight batters in five of his last seven starts, posting a 2.64 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 over that stretch. DeGrom will next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Rangers.