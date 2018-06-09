Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out eight in loss Friday

DeGrom (4-1) struck out eight and walked two in a loss to the Yankees on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits in eight innings.

DeGrom gave up only one unearned run through seven innings but then surrendered a two-run homer to Brett Gardner in the eighth. The home run was the only extra-base hit DeGrom gave up all game, and only the third long ball he's allowed in 80.1 innings this year. The right-hander hasn't been able to secure a lot of wins despite a brilliant 1.57 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, in addition to ranking fourth in the majors with 106 strikeouts. Next up for DeGrom will be a matchup against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.