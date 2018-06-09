Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out eight in loss Friday
DeGrom (4-1) struck out eight and walked two in a loss to the Yankees on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits in eight innings.
DeGrom gave up only one unearned run through seven innings but then surrendered a two-run homer to Brett Gardner in the eighth. The home run was the only extra-base hit DeGrom gave up all game, and only the third long ball he's allowed in 80.1 innings this year. The right-hander hasn't been able to secure a lot of wins despite a brilliant 1.57 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, in addition to ranking fourth in the majors with 106 strikeouts. Next up for DeGrom will be a matchup against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Another brilliant start wasted Saturday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Turns in quality start•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gem gets wasted Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 13 in win Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start bumped up to Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Removed after shaky first inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...