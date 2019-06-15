Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out eight in no-decision
DeGrom allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks across seven innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals in a suspended game that finished Friday.
When he departed, the Mets held a two-run lead, but Edwin Diaz blew his save opportunity, costing the Mets starter the win. DeGrom doesn't have as good of numbers as last season, but he's still pitching a lot better than his record indicates. He's yielded one or two runs in each of his last six outings, and yet he doesn't have a win during that span. Overall, deGrom is 3-6 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. He will pitch next at the Braves on Tuesday.
