Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out nine in no-decision

deGrom gave up two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out nine through six innings in a no-decision agains the Cubs on Sunday.

deGrom was dominant in his fifth consecutive quality start, gathering 22 swinging strikes including a 15 on his slider. deGrom had a callus rip off his foot in the game, but he said he was physically fine. The right-hander has a 4-6 record with a 3.25 ERA through 16 starts this season. deGrom will make his next start Friday against the Braves at Citi Field.