Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out nine in no-decision
deGrom gave up two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out nine through six innings in a no-decision agains the Cubs on Sunday.
deGrom was dominant in his fifth consecutive quality start, gathering 22 swinging strikes including a 15 on his slider. deGrom had a callus rip off his foot in the game, but he said he was physically fine. The right-hander has a 4-6 record with a 3.25 ERA through 16 starts this season. deGrom will make his next start Friday against the Braves at Citi Field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...