Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out seven in win
DeGrom picked up a win in his season debut Saturday against the Cardinals, striking out seven in 5.2 innings and allowing one earned run on four hits and a walk.
It was a strong debut for deGrom, which should ease any worries that the back stiffness he battled during spring training would carry over into the season. The 29-year-old posted a career-high strikeout rate last season, striking out 28.9 percent of the batters he faced. He carried that over into his first start this year, recording a strikeout rate of 31.8 percent. Owners in quality starts leagues will be disappointed that deGrom was pulled with one out remaining in the sixth inning, though he had thrown 101 pitches already, so the decision was a reasonable one by manager Mickey Callaway. That slight lack of efficiency was the only blot on an otherwise strong debut from one of the better pitchers in the league.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...