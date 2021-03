deGrom (2-0) went four innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League outing against Houston, striking out six while allowing one run on two hits.

It was yet another sharp outing for the Mets' ace, who surrendered his first run of the spring -- leaving him with a 1.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts through nine innings. The 32-year-old righty looks more than ready for Opening Day and is a lock to be one of the top two pitchers selected in this year's fantasy drafts.