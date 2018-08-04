Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strong start wasted again
DeGrom (5-7) was saddled with the loss Friday as the Mets fell 2-1 to the Braves, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out nine.
It's become almost comical how little support the Mets have been able to provide deGrom in 2018. His numbers against the rest of the NL East sum up the club's lost season nicely: in 12 starts he has a 1.82 ERA and 88:18 K:BB in 74.1 innings... and a 1-3 record to show for that brilliance. DeGrom will look for his first win since June 18, or at least his 15th straight quality start, in his next outing Wednesday at home against the Reds.
