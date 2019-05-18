Mets' Jacob deGrom: Stunned by Marlins

DeGrom (3-5) took the loss Friday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over five innings while striking out three as the Mets were downed 8-6 by the Marlins.

Miami snapped its 27-inning scoreless streak when Garrett Cooper ended a 10-pitch at-bat against deGrom in the third with a two-run single, and the right-hander never seemed to recover his confidence after failing to put Cooper away. He'll carry a 3.98 ERA and 67:14 K:BB through 52 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Nats.