DeGrom (side) threw 41 pitches and struck out eight across three scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Low-A St. Lucie on Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

DeGrom also reportedly 102 mph with his fastball. The outing was certainly a strong step towards his return from the injured list, though it's unclear whether the team will want him to complete another rehab outing prior to being activated.