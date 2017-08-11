Play

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Suffers right triceps contusion Thursday

DeGrom was diagnosed with a right triceps contusion Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

It appears that deGrom avoided anything serious after being hit by a comebacker during Thursday's outing, which forced him from the game. Still, the fact that the injury is on his pitching arm puts his status for his next start in question. The Mets figure to have more updates on deGrom in the lead-up to his next outing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast