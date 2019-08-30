Mets' Jacob deGrom: Sunk by long balls in loss

DeGrom (8-8) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, pitching seven innings and giving up four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.

DeGrom was victimized by a pair of Victor Caratini homers that accounted for all four runs scored against him, the second of which was a three-run shot in the seventh inning that broke open a 1-1 tie. The disappointing outing snapped a string of 17 consecutive starts in which deGrom gave up less than four runs and marked his first loss since June 28. The 31-year-old will try to get back in the win column when he travels to Washington to take on the Nationals on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.

More News
Our Latest Stories