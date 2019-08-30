Mets' Jacob deGrom: Sunk by long balls in loss
DeGrom (8-8) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, pitching seven innings and giving up four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.
DeGrom was victimized by a pair of Victor Caratini homers that accounted for all four runs scored against him, the second of which was a three-run shot in the seventh inning that broke open a 1-1 tie. The disappointing outing snapped a string of 17 consecutive starts in which deGrom gave up less than four runs and marked his first loss since June 28. The 31-year-old will try to get back in the win column when he travels to Washington to take on the Nationals on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
