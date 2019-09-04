Mets' Jacob deGrom: Surrenders four earned runs

DeGrom allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six across seven innings Tuesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

DeGrom worked effectively through the seventh frame, as he allowed just two earned runs on six hits. However, he was sent back out in the eighth inning and he surrendered an infield single followed by a two-run home run to sour the outing. Despite allowing four earned runs in consecutive starts, deGrom still owns a strong 2.76 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 176 innings for the season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against Arizona.