Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tabbed for Opening Day start
DeGrom was named the Mets' Opening Day starter Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
In a move that surprises no one, the reigning Cy Young Award winner will get the ball for New York's season opener. DeGrom produced a stellar 1.70 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and a 269:46 K:BB in 217 frames last season and will look to start 2019 on the right note as he faces off with the Nationals.
