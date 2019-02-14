Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tabbed for Opening Day start

DeGrom was named the Mets' Opening Day starter Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

In a move that surprises no one, the reigning Cy Young Award winner will get the ball for New York's season opener. DeGrom produced a stellar 1.70 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and a 269:46 K:BB in 217 frames last season and will look to start 2019 on the right note as he faces off with the Nationals.

