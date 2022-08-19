DeGrom (2-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out nine batters over 6.2 innings.

In many ways, deGrom was his usual dominant self in the outing -- he racked up 20 swinging strikes and fanned nine batters while giving up just five hits. However, the right-hander surrendered a pair of runs in the third inning, and an infield single by the final batter he faced in the contest (Vaughn Grissom) came back to bite him when Michael Harris II followed with a run-scoring double off reliever Seth Lugo. DeGrom ended up being charged with a season-high three runs, but the loss does nothing to lessen his status as one of fantasy's premier matchup-proof starters.