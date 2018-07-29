Mets' Jacob deGrom: Takes another loss
DeGrom (5-6) gave up three runs on eight hits with zero walks and five strikeouts in seven innings Saturday in Pittsburgh. He took the loss.
Trevor Williams blanked the Mets, so deGrom now has one win (on June 18) since May 18, which is a shocking reality, given that he has a 1.82 ERA in 138.1 innings this season. He will look to snap this bleak streak in his next outing at home against the Braves on Friday.
