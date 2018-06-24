Mets' Jacob deGrom: Takes loss despite quality start
DeGrom (5-3) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.
The three walks matched his season high and the six strikeouts tied for his third-lowest total in a start this season. Afterward, deGrom expressed frustration with how he threw the ball, telling Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that he wasn't able to locate, but even deGrom's off nights are better than most starters' good nights. He will take a 1.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 126:27 K:BB into next weekend's outing in Miami.
