Mets' Jacob deGrom: Takes second straight loss
DeGrom (2-2) allowed three runs on four walks and five hits in five innings, taking the loss against Atlanta. He struck out nine batters and yielded two home runs.
For the first time in since early 2018 DeGrom doesn't look like a man amongst boys on the mound. He's given up nine runs over nine innings in his last two outings- including five homers - after 13 scoreless frames to start the year. The reigning NL Cy Young winner was terribly inefficient, needing a whopping 114 pitches Sunday. He'll look to break the losing streak against St. Louis on Saturday.
