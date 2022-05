DeGrom (shoulder) recently began a throwing program and is playing catch from 60 feet, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 33-year-old was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday is expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but it's still good news he's begun a throwing program after being shut down for over a month. There could be another update on deGrom's status next week since he's scheduled to undergo another MRI.