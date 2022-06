DeGrom (shoulder) threw 20 pitches over one inning during live BP on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

DeGrom faced live hitters for the second time during Saturday's throwing session, and he's slated to throw at least one more live BP in the coming days. Following his next throwing session, the Mets plan to evaluate whether the right-hander is ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.