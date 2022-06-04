DeGrom (shoulder) threw a 19-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom's bullpen session Saturday was the first time he threw off a mound since spring training, and he threw 19 fastballs at moderate intensity. The right-hander was throwing off flat ground for several weeks, and he'll now shift his focus to ramping up his intensity. While Saturday's bullpen session was a significant step in the right direction for deGrom, he still has several hurdles to clear before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mets' rotation.