Mets' Jacob deGrom: Throws bullpen session

DeGrom (back) threw a bullpen session Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

DeGrom threw 15-to-20 pitches during a modified bullpen session Wednesday, but Friday's session was more extensive and now it appears the next step will likely be making an appearance in Grapefruit League action. As a result, his plan to be ready by Opening Day remains on track.

