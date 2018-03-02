Mets' Jacob deGrom: Throws bullpen session
DeGrom (back) threw a bullpen session Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
DeGrom threw 15-to-20 pitches during a modified bullpen session Wednesday, but Friday's session was more extensive and now it appears the next step will likely be making an appearance in Grapefruit League action. As a result, his plan to be ready by Opening Day remains on track.
