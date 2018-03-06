Mets' Jacob deGrom: Throws live batting practice

DeGrom (back) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

DeGrom's status for Opening Day remains in question as he works his way back from back stiffness. A live batting practice session represents another milestone for him, and even if he's not ready for Opening Day, he doesn't appear likely to miss much of the regular season.

