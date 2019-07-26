Mets' Jacob deGrom: Throws seven scoreless
DeGrom (6-7) threw seven shutout innings while allowing four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts on his way to a victory against the Padres on Thursday.
The 31-year-old has been in vintage form lately, allowing one run in his last 19 frames. He's thrown 17 straight shutout innings across three outings, winning two of them. Like last season, deGrom is struggling to earn victories, but he does possess a 2.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 163 strikeouts in 129 innings. He will pitch next at the White Sox on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...