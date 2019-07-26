Mets' Jacob deGrom: Throws seven scoreless

DeGrom (6-7) threw seven shutout innings while allowing four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts on his way to a victory against the Padres on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has been in vintage form lately, allowing one run in his last 19 frames. He's thrown 17 straight shutout innings across three outings, winning two of them. Like last season, deGrom is struggling to earn victories, but he does possess a 2.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 163 strikeouts in 129 innings. He will pitch next at the White Sox on Wednesday.