DeGrom and the Mets won't play against the Phillies on Thursday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Thursday's series finale against Philadelphia will be made up as a doubleheader in late June. DeGrom will now take the hill Friday against the Rockies. The right-hander allowed just one run with 21 strikeouts in 14 innings during his first two outings of the season.