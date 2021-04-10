DeGrom (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 3-0 to the Marlins, allowing one run on five hits and no walks over eight innings while striking out 14.

His only real mistake got deposited in the seats by Jazz Chisholm in the second inning, but otherwise deGrom was his usual dominant self and tied his career high with 14 punchouts. As has been the case throughout his career, however, he got no run support from the Mets -- in his four starts with 14 Ks, his record is a stunning 1-2. The right-hander with take a 0.64 ERA and 21:2 K:BB through 14 innings into his next outing, set for Thursday at home against the Phillies.