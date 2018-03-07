Mets' Jacob deGrom: To make spring debut Sunday
DeGrom (back) is in line to make his first spring start Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
DeGrom has been battling lower-back stiffness all spring and has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut. If he is able to make his start on Sunday, he could be ready at some point in the first week of the season, though an Opening Day start appears unlikely. The Mets, of course, will have no problem giving Noah Syndergaard the ball on Opening Day. It sounds as though the best case would see deGrom starting the team's second game (on March 31st), while the worst case, barring unexpected setbacks, will see him missing one start and taking his turn in the rotation the second time through.
