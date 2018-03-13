Mets' Jacob deGrom: To start second game of season
DeGrom (back) is slated to start the Mets' second game of the regular season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
There had been some worry that deGrom wouldn't be recovered from his back stiffness in time to be available for Opening Day, and it turns out that technically he won't be. The Mets may have turned to Noah Syndergaard for Opening Day regardless of deGrom's health, though, so this shouldn't be taken as a negative sign for deGrom going into the regular season. It's undoubtedly a positive that the Mets believe deGrom won't have to skip his turn in the rotation. Barring any setbacks, deGrom can be treated as healthy heading into the season.
