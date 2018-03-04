Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tosses another bullpen session

DeGrom (back) threw 30-40 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

DeGrom had been hoping to face live hitters, and although Michael Conforto stood in the box, he did not take swings. The next step for deGrom will be a live batting practice, after which a clearer picture of his return date will be painted.

