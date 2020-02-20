Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tosses live BP session
DeGrom completed his first live batting practice session of the spring Thursday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
DeGrom threw approximately 30 pitches to Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes during the session, inducing several swinging strikes from both hitters, per Thosar. The 31-year-old looks to have picked up right where he left off following back-to-back Cy Young-winning seasons, and he'll have a valid case for being the first pitcher off the board during fantasy drafts this spring.
