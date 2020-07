DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

New season, same old story for deGrom, who exited the game with a 3-2 lead but had to watch as the Mets bullpen squandered it. The right-hander threw 88 pitches (60 strikes) to pick up his first quality start of the year, and he'll try to find some way to get into the win column for a change in his next outing Monday in Atlanta.