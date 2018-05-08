Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tosses simulated game Tuesday

DeGrom (elbow) threw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday and is on track to start Sunday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom's workout was promising, as manager Mickey Callaway said that the righty's condition was better than expected. Barring any setbacks, deGrom is scheduled to return from the disabled list Sunday against Philadelphia. After seven starts (43.1 innings), deGrom owns a 1.87 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.