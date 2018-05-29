Mets' Jacob deGrom: Turns in quality start

DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Monday's double-header despite allowing just one run on five hits and three walks while striking out eight across seven innings against the Braves.

DeGrom allowed his only run on a solo home blast to Tyler Flowers in the bottom of the seventh, but he departed the game with a 2-1 lead that the Mets' bullpen would later squander. He certainly pitched well enough to get the win, but even so, he owns a 4-0 record with a stellar 1.52 ERA across 11 starts this season. DeGrom will look for more run support in his next outing, which is likely to come Saturday against the Cubs.