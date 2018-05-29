Mets' Jacob deGrom: Turns in quality start

DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Monday's double-header despite allowing just one run on five hits and three walks while striking out eight across seven innings against the Braves.

DeGrom allowed his only run on a solo home blast to Tyler Flowers in the bottom of the seventh, but he departed the game with a 2-1 lead that the Mets' bullpen would later squander. He certainly pitched well enough to get the win, but even so, he owns a 4-0 record with a stellar 1.52 ERA across 11 starts this season. DeGrom will look for more run support in his next outing, which is likely to come Saturday against the Cubs.

More News
Our Latest Stories