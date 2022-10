DeGrom isn't concerned about the blister that forced an early exit from his start Friday against Atlanta, saying, "This will be fine," Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

DeGrom's three runs allowed in six innings were a disappointment by his lofty standards, though his 11 strikeouts and no walks were sharp marks. It looks as though he'll have a chance to start Wednesday against Washington, though he might only be asked to do so if playoff seeding is on the line.