DeGrom (side) will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Manager Luis Rojas still classified deGrom's injury as right side tightness following Sunday's early exit. However, Rojas said that the issue is closer to deGrom's lower back than to his lat, which is somewhat encouraging since the right-hander missed his scheduled start Tuesday due to right lat inflammation. A better idea of deGrom's status moving forward could be known once his tests are complete.